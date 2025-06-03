Over 13,600 Suspects Arrested as SAPS Intensifies Crackdown on Violent Crime

In a sweeping nationwide crackdown on crime, the South African Police Service (SAPS) has arrested 13,633 suspects in a single week, including hundreds involved in gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) and other serious offences. This forms part of an intensified 90-day blitz operation to combat GBVF and assert the authority of the state across the country.

The high-impact operations, which took place between 26 May and 01 June 2025, led to the arrest of 256 rape suspects, seven attempted rape suspects, and 12 individuals involved in human trafficking. According to SAPS, the bulk of these arrests were made in KwaZulu-Natal, a province often plagued by high rates of violent crime.

High-Profile Arrests and Child Protection

The blitz comes at a crucial time, as South Africa observes Child Protection Week, a national campaign to raise awareness and protect the rights and wellbeing of children.

Among the standout arrests was that of a 50-year-old man in Brackenfell, Cape Town, who was apprehended on multiple charges, including sexual exploitation, grooming, and facilitating child pornography. The suspect was tracked down by the Free State Serial and Electronic Crime Investigations (SECI) Unit after a lengthy cyber investigation into online sexual offences against minors.

“The SAPS remains unwavering in our commitment to protect the most vulnerable, especially children,” the police said in a statement on Monday. “Through the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) units, we are seeing more successful convictions with harsher sentencing.”

In one such case, a father of three was sentenced to life imprisonment after being found guilty of repeatedly sexually assaulting his own children, aged between 3 and 13 years. The crimes came to light in August 2021 when the children's mother filed a report with SAPS Benoni. The Benoni Regional Court found the father guilty on multiple charges, including rape, sexual assault, and indecent exposure.

In another harrowing case, the Edenburg Regional Court sentenced a 47-year-old pastor to two life terms after he was convicted of raping a 12-year-old girl, further emphasizing the SAPS’s focus on bringing justice to GBVF victims.

Operation Shanela: Crime Suppression in Action

The arrests and successes were largely executed under the banner of Operation Shanela, a nationwide anti-crime initiative involving high visibility patrols, stop-and-searches, and targeted tracing of wanted suspects.

Highlights from Operation Shanela include:

2,214 wanted suspects arrested for serious and violent crimes such as murder, attempted murder, rape, business and house robberies

179 suspects arrested for murder, with 52 of those arrests made in KwaZulu-Natal and 39 in Gauteng

108 arrests for attempted murder

1,731 suspects arrested for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH)

201 drug dealers and 1,430 suspects arrested for drug possession, with 712 arrests in the Western Cape alone

101 suspects arrested for the illegal possession of firearms, mainly in the Western Cape (26) and KwaZulu-Natal (25)

472 drunk drivers arrested, with the Western Cape (103) and Eastern Cape (77) leading the provinces

Weapons, Ammunition, and Counterfeit Goods Seized

The police also made significant inroads in confiscating illegal weapons and recovering stolen property:

142 illegal firearms were taken off the streets

8,999 rounds of ammunition were seized

68 hijacked or stolen vehicles were recovered

A major operation in Burgersfort, spearheaded by the National Counterfeit Unit, the National Roving Team (TRT), local SAPS, and SARS Customs, led to raids on more than 10 shops, where counterfeit goods valued over R20 million were seized.

In another coordinated raid in the North West province, police arrested 22 undocumented foreign nationals and seized a significant cache of food supplies and contraband, which were allegedly intended for illegal mining operations between Klerksdorp and Ventersdorp.

SAPS Reaffirms Commitment to Public Safety

Despite the wide scale of criminal activity, SAPS leadership has reaffirmed its commitment to safety and security, saying the recent arrests and seizures signal a broader effort to “assert the authority of the state” and maintain law and order.

“These operations are not just about arresting criminals—they’re about protecting the people of South Africa, especially the most vulnerable among us,” the SAPS stated. “The fight against GBVF is far from over, but every arrest takes us a step closer to a safer nation.”

The police have encouraged the public to continue cooperating by reporting crimes, suspicious behavior, and providing tip-offs that can help lead to more arrests and safer communities.

Looking Ahead

As the 90-day GBVF-focused blitz continues, South Africans can expect more high-visibility patrols, intensified tracing operations, and a heightened presence of law enforcement in known hotspots.

SAPS has emphasized that all citizens—especially women and children—must feel protected in their homes and communities.

“Our message is clear: There is no place in our society for gender-based violence, human trafficking, or organized crime. We will continue to pursue offenders relentlessly.”