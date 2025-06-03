Chaos and Bloodshed Amid Gaza Food Aid Distribution
At least 27 Palestinians were killed near a food distribution site in Gaza amid chaos, during an Israeli offensive. The violence complicates aid efforts, with the U.N. raising concerns about potential war crimes. Efforts to secure a ceasefire have stalled, with tens of thousands dead in the ongoing conflict.
At least 27 Palestinians have been killed and many others wounded near a food distribution site in southern Gaza, according to health officials. The attack, occurring amid Israel's ongoing offensive against Hamas militants, has thrown the critical aid operation into disarray.
The Israeli military reported opening fire on a group it deemed a threat after they left a designated access route near Rafah. The U.N. human rights office has raised alarms about access to aid, suggesting that blocking food relief could equate to a war crime.
This violence comes as attempts to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas have hit a standstill. The conflict has cost the lives of over 54,000 Palestinians, with no resolution in sight.
