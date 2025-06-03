Left Menu

Tragedy in Sudan: UN Convoy Ambushed

A United Nations convoy delivering crucial food supplies in famine-stricken Sudan was ambushed, resulting in the deaths of five people and injuries to several others. The U.N. children's agency and the World Food Programme have called for a swift investigation to identify the perpetrators of this violent attack.

Updated: 03-06-2025 20:24 IST
A tragic ambush on a U.N. convoy in Sudan's famine-hit region of al-Fashir has left five dead and several injured, disrupting vital food delivery efforts. The incident was confirmed by a joint statement from two U.N. agencies.

The U.N. children's agency, alongside the World Food Programme, underscored the need for an immediate investigation into the assault, which brutally halted the convoy's mission to provide food to families and children in dire need.

As the world watches, the absence of identified attackers adds to the urgency of holding perpetrators accountable to prevent further disruptions to humanitarian aid in one of the world's most vulnerable regions.

