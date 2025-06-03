Arrest in Palamu: Social Media Video with Illegal Firearm Leads to Swift Action

A video posted online has led to the arrest of a young man in Palamu district on Tuesday for displaying an illegal pistol, according to police reports.

Taifique Ansari purchased the homemade weapon, accompanied by live cartridges, for a sum of Rs 5,000, authorities revealed.

After the video went viral, police promptly apprehended Ansari in the Chatarpur area. The incident sparked fears among local residents, prompting law enforcement to initiate a search for the firearm's seller.