Parliament's Impeachment Challenge: Justice Yashwant Varma's Cash Controversy

The government is gearing up to launch an impeachment motion against Allahabad High Court's Justice Yashwant Varma. Allegations of corruption have emerged after a significant amount of cash was discovered at his Delhi residence, prompting the need for an all-party consensus to address the issue in Parliament.

Sources indicate that Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju is in discussions with various political leaders to garner support for the motion against Varma. This follows an indictment by a Supreme Court-appointed committee after troubling findings arose from a fire incident at Varma's residence, revealing burnt cash.

The apex court's committee, chaired by three justices, has indicted Varma, but he remains in position, despite being pushed to resign. Former Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna has recommended an impeachment motion, a rare action to remove a high court or Supreme Court judge, setting the stage for significant parliamentary proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)