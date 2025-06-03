Left Menu

Parliament's Impeachment Challenge: Justice Yashwant Varma's Cash Controversy

The government plans to initiate an impeachment motion against Allahabad High Court's Justice Yashwant Varma following allegations of corruption. A fire led to discovering large sums of cash at his residence, sparking outrage and an investigation by a Supreme Court-appointed committee. Parliamentary consensus is being sought.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 21:23 IST
Parliament's Impeachment Challenge: Justice Yashwant Varma's Cash Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government is gearing up to launch an impeachment motion against Allahabad High Court's Justice Yashwant Varma. Allegations of corruption have emerged after a significant amount of cash was discovered at his Delhi residence, prompting the need for an all-party consensus to address the issue in Parliament.

Sources indicate that Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju is in discussions with various political leaders to garner support for the motion against Varma. This follows an indictment by a Supreme Court-appointed committee after troubling findings arose from a fire incident at Varma's residence, revealing burnt cash.

The apex court's committee, chaired by three justices, has indicted Varma, but he remains in position, despite being pushed to resign. Former Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna has recommended an impeachment motion, a rare action to remove a high court or Supreme Court judge, setting the stage for significant parliamentary proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025