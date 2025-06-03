Left Menu

Cross-Border Saga: From Nagpur to Pakistan and Back

A woman from Nagpur, Sunita Jamgade, crossed into Pakistan from Ladakh, prompting police to seek her arrest in a Nagpur court. She left behind her 13-year-old son in India. Contact with Pakistani nationals is suspected, and a zero FIR was filed for her unusual journey.

Updated: 03-06-2025 21:25 IST
A police team from Ladakh's union territory arrived in Nagpur this week, seeking the arrest of a local woman who crossed into Pakistan before being repatriated. The team submitted an application in a local court for her custody.

The woman in question, Sunita Jamgade, aged 43, reportedly crossed the border from Hunderman village in Kargil. The Kargil police have requested her arrest on a production warrant, with a court hearing set for Wednesday.

Jamgade embarked on her journey from Nagpur with her son on May 4, eventually crossing the Line of Control into Pakistan on May 14, leaving her son behind. Pakistani forces detained her, and preliminary investigations have linked her to two Pakistanis before her travel. A zero FIR initiated by Amritsar police has now been transferred to the Kapil Nagar police station in Nagpur.

