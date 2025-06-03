Rising Extremism: Deadly Attack on Mali's Military Base
Extremists affiliated with al-Qaida attacked a military base in Boulkessi, Mali, killing at least 60 soldiers. JNIM claimed responsibility for this and other coordinated attacks in Timbuktu. The violent incident underscores the region's unrest following the expulsion of French forces and the involvement of Russian mercenaries.
- Country:
- Mali
In a tragic escalation of violence, at least 60 soldiers were killed in an extremist attack on a military base in Boulkessi, Mali. Sources within the military and civil society confirmed the incident, which underscores the ongoing unrest in the Sahel region.
The attack, attributed to the al-Qaida-linked JNIM group, took place near the border with Burkina Faso and resulted in additional injuries to 40 soldiers. Reports also indicate that surviving soldiers were taken captive by the attackers, raising further concerns over the security situation in the area.
Mali, currently dealing with insurgency from armed groups, remains on edge following the recent military coups. These events have triggered the eviction of French military forces, consequently leading Mali to seek security support from Russian mercenaries.
ALSO READ
UAE Condemns Vicious Attack on Mogadishu Military Base
Cost-Sharing Debates: South Korea's Military Burden
Gurdaspur Police Bust Espionage Racket, Arrest Two for Leaking Military Secrets
Espionage Crackdown: Punjab Police Arrests Two for Sharing Military Secrets
Sudan's Military Leadership Appoints New Prime Minister Amid Ongoing Conflict