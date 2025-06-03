In a tragic escalation of violence, at least 60 soldiers were killed in an extremist attack on a military base in Boulkessi, Mali. Sources within the military and civil society confirmed the incident, which underscores the ongoing unrest in the Sahel region.

The attack, attributed to the al-Qaida-linked JNIM group, took place near the border with Burkina Faso and resulted in additional injuries to 40 soldiers. Reports also indicate that surviving soldiers were taken captive by the attackers, raising further concerns over the security situation in the area.

Mali, currently dealing with insurgency from armed groups, remains on edge following the recent military coups. These events have triggered the eviction of French military forces, consequently leading Mali to seek security support from Russian mercenaries.