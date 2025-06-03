Left Menu

President Murmu Urges IAS Officers to Lead with Empathy and Innovation

President Droupadi Murmu addressed IAS officers, urging them to exercise authority with empathy and fairness while focusing on inclusive development. She emphasized the importance of technology in enhancing governance and stressed the role of officers in ensuring a sustainable future, aligning with the vision of a developed India.

Updated: 03-06-2025 22:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a compelling address, President Droupadi Murmu urged a group of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers to wield their authority with empathy and fairness, underscoring the importance of staying rooted in public service values. She highlighted the officers' role in ensuring that even the most marginalized sections are included in the nation's development journey.

Murmu emphasized that technological innovation holds the potential to transform governance into a more efficient, transparent, and citizen-friendly system. Asserting that embracing AI, e-governance, and digital feedback is vital, she encouraged officers to ensure that these tools facilitate the reach of government schemes to every part of the nation.

Addressing the officers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Murmu reminded them of their evolving responsibilities and their critical role in shaping a sustainable and prosperous India by 2047. She called upon them to act with integrity and accountability, ensuring that their decisions positively impact both society and the environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

