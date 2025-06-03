Backlash Over Unsafe Desilting Practices in Delhi
A Delhi Public Works Department official was suspended after images of workers desilting drains without safety gear caused public outrage. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta defended the government's compliance with safety guidelines. Despite the suspension, over 400 deaths have occurred during desilting operations in India from 2018 to 2023.
A Public Works Department official in Delhi faced suspension on Tuesday following public backlash. Photos posted by the civic body showed workers cleaning drains without adequate safety gear.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta insisted the operations adhered to court regulations. However, criticism mounted after images circulated online depicting risks faced by these workers.
Data revealed over 400 individuals died from 2018 to 2023 while cleaning septic systems across India, emphasizing the dangers involved in manual desilting operations and spotlighting the need for stringent safety measures.
