Impeachment Motion Looms for Justice Yashwant Varma Amid Corruption Allegations
The government plans to bring an impeachment motion against Allahabad High Court's Justice Yashwant Varma. Justice Varma faces allegations of corruption following the discovery of cash at his residence. The government is seeking all-party consensus in Parliament for this motion, following investigation suggestions from a Supreme Court-appointed committee.
The Indian government is set to proceed with an impeachment motion against Allahabad High Court's Justice Yashwant Varma. This move follows allegations of corruption after a significant sum of cash was found at his official residence.
Consultations are already underway, as Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju reaches out to leaders across party lines to garner support. This development comes on the heels of a Supreme Court committee's indictment of Varma, despite his claims of innocence.
If brought to Parliament, the motion must gain support from two-thirds of members in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. This critical step echoes past instances and highlights the seriousness of judicial accountability and corruption in India.
