Left Menu

Impeachment Motion Looms for Justice Yashwant Varma Amid Corruption Allegations

The government plans to bring an impeachment motion against Allahabad High Court's Justice Yashwant Varma. Justice Varma faces allegations of corruption following the discovery of cash at his residence. The government is seeking all-party consensus in Parliament for this motion, following investigation suggestions from a Supreme Court-appointed committee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 22:56 IST
Impeachment Motion Looms for Justice Yashwant Varma Amid Corruption Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government is set to proceed with an impeachment motion against Allahabad High Court's Justice Yashwant Varma. This move follows allegations of corruption after a significant sum of cash was found at his official residence.

Consultations are already underway, as Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju reaches out to leaders across party lines to garner support. This development comes on the heels of a Supreme Court committee's indictment of Varma, despite his claims of innocence.

If brought to Parliament, the motion must gain support from two-thirds of members in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. This critical step echoes past instances and highlights the seriousness of judicial accountability and corruption in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025