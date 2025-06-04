Left Menu

Conspiracy Unraveled: The Forged Letter Scandal

A Wisconsin man, Demetric D. Scott, is charged with forging a letter threatening President Trump to deport witness Ramo´n Morales Reyes, whom Scott feared could testify against him. Morales Reyes, mistakenly accused, faces immigration challenges, while Scott remains jailed awaiting trial for robbery and intimidation charges.

In a shocking turn of events, Wisconsin resident Demetric D. Scott is facing serious allegations for forging a letter that threatened the life of President Donald Trump. The letter, which Scott allegedly sent to deport potential witness Ramo´n Morales Reyes, has led to multiple charges against him, including felony witness intimidation and identity theft.

The incident unfolded when immigration agents erroneously arrested Morales Reyes, believing him to be the letter's author. However, discrepancies in handwriting samples quickly cast doubt on this claim. Morales Reyes, listed as a victim, is currently pursuing a U visa to remain in the United States with his family.

As the case develops, Scott remains in custody on related charges of armed robbery and aggravated battery from a separate incident. The unfolding story highlights intricate legal battles intertwined with immigration issues, leaving Morales Reyes fighting to clear his name and secure his family's future.

