Iranian Authorities Rescue Missing Indian Nationals

In a successful operation, three Indian nationals who went missing in Iran have been located and rescued. This development was confirmed by the Iranian embassy in India, with the assistance of Tehran police.

The Ministry of External Affairs had been engaged in diplomatic efforts, liaising with Iranian authorities to ensure the safe recovery of the missing individuals.

Local media in Iran have reported that the police employed effective measures to find and release the three men, bringing relief to their families and communities back in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)