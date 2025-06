Escalation in Gaza: Aid Distributions Under Fire

In a tragic escalation, Israeli forces fired on civilians approaching an aid distribution site in Gaza, leading to the deaths of at least 27 individuals. This incident, part of a series of similar occurrences, has drawn condemnation and raised questions about Israel's new aid distribution protocol.

The system, aimed at bypassing Hamas, has been criticized by the United Nations for potentially using aid as a tool of control, exacerbating Gaza's dire hunger crisis. Despite Israeli assurances of allowing aid access, tensions remain high as reports of casualties continue to surface.

In parallel, three Israeli soldiers were reported killed in separate incidents, marking significant losses for Israel amid ongoing hostilities. The humanitarian and military dimensions of this conflict remain intensely debated as international scrutiny over the handling of aid intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)