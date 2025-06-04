U.S. Halts Tariff Hike on UK Steel Amid New Trade Pact Developments

The United States decided on Tuesday not to proceed with doubling steel and aluminum tariffs for the United Kingdom, mere hours after the UK declared an agreement on the need for immediate tariff relief.

The U.S. announcement, orchestrated under President Donald Trump, will maintain existing tariffs on British imports, while other nations face increased duties come June 4.

Trade ministers from both countries have committed to ensuring the benefits of the agreement reach consumers and businesses promptly, as both parties work to solidify details of the deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)