China Urges WTO for Fairer Trade Regulations

China's commerce minister urged the WTO to enhance its monitoring of unilateral tariffs and proposed unbiased policy recommendations. At a meeting in France, Minister Wang Wentao emphasized China's support for the multilateral trading system and global economic governance, holding discussions with European and Canadian trade officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 04-06-2025 04:59 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 04:59 IST
  • Country:
  • China

China's commerce minister has urged the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to intensify its oversight on unilateral tariffs, seeking unbiased policy recommendations. This call for reform was announced by the ministry on Wednesday.

Speaking at a WTO ministerial meeting in France, Commerce Minister Wang Wentao reaffirmed China's commitment to a multilateral trading system. He expressed support for the WTO's enhanced role in global economic governance.

Wang also conducted a "pragmatic and frank" dialogue with European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic, along with addressing trade matters with his Canadian counterpart.

(With inputs from agencies.)

