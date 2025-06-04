NATO's Baltic drills have drawn attention as they form part of the military alliance's strategic preparations for a possible conflict with Russia. The drills, referred to as BALTOPS, take place annually in the Baltic Sea area and surrounding regions.

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko expressed concerns about these exercises, suggesting that they demonstrate NATO's focus on a potential military engagement with Russia. Grushko emphasized that the organization and execution of these exercises imply a significant level of preparedness.

Grushko highlighted the strategic deployment of forces and the tasks set for the exercises as evidence of NATO's anticipation of confrontation with a comparable adversary. These drills underscore the heightened military activity and tensions in the region.

