South Korea's Strategic Leadership Shake-Up

South Korea's President Lee Jae-myung nominated Kim Min-seok as Prime Minister and appointed Kang Hoon-sik as chief of staff amid political shifts. Kim gained attention for predicting former President Yoon Suk Yeol's controversial martial law declaration.

South Korea's new liberal President, Lee Jae-myung, announced significant appointments to his administration on Wednesday.

He nominated Kim Min-seok, a seasoned four-time lawmaker, to the position of Prime Minister. Additionally, lawmaker Kang Hoon-sik was chosen as the presidential chief of staff.

Kim Min-seok previously made headlines last year when he accurately predicted that former President Yoon Suk Yeol might declare martial law, predating Yoon's brief decree by several months.

