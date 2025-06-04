South Korea's Strategic Leadership Shake-Up

South Korea's new liberal President, Lee Jae-myung, announced significant appointments to his administration on Wednesday.

He nominated Kim Min-seok, a seasoned four-time lawmaker, to the position of Prime Minister. Additionally, lawmaker Kang Hoon-sik was chosen as the presidential chief of staff.

Kim Min-seok previously made headlines last year when he accurately predicted that former President Yoon Suk Yeol might declare martial law, predating Yoon's brief decree by several months.

