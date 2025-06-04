Integrity on Trial: Upholding Trust in the Judiciary System
Chief Justice of India B R Gavai addresses issues of corruption and misconduct within the judiciary, emphasizing the erosion of public confidence. He highlights the challenges of post-retirement jobs for judges, the importance of transparency, and the efficacy of the collegium system in maintaining judicial independence and public trust.
- Country:
- India
Chief Justice of India B R Gavai has raised concerns over corruption and misconduct within the judiciary, warning that they can significantly erode public confidence. Speaking at the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom, he stated that maintaining judicial legitimacy and public trust is essential.
He criticized post-retirement jobs for judges, indicating that such positions could undermine the judiciary's integrity and suggest potential bias in decisions. The CJI emphasized that the judiciary must be seen as an unbiased entity deserving of public trust and transparency.
Furthermore, CJI Gavai defended the collegium system for appointing judges, arguing that preserving judicial independence is vital. He also highlighted initiatives like asset disclosure and live-streaming of cases to enhance transparency and uphold integrity within the system.
