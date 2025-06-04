Is Delhi Zoo on the Verge of Privatization?

The Congress has raised alarm bells over a proposed agreement between the Delhi Zoo and Vantara, an animal rescue and rehabilitation centre, fearing it may pave the way for privatization.

Congress general secretary and former environment minister, Jairam Ramesh, criticized the agreement, suggesting it was conducted in a 'hush hush manner' and underscored the need for transparency.

Ramesh emphasized that the zoo, managed by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change, should remain a public service and urged that such establishments must 'never be privatised in any form.'