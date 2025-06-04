Is Delhi Zoo on the Verge of Privatization?
The Congress has raised concerns regarding a potential privatization move involving an agreement between the Delhi Zoo and Vantara, an animal rescue center. Congress's Jairam Ramesh emphasizes the need for transparency, fearing this might lead to the zoo's management transition to private enterprise, despite government assurances otherwise.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 12:21 IST
- Country:
- India
The Congress has raised alarm bells over a proposed agreement between the Delhi Zoo and Vantara, an animal rescue and rehabilitation centre, fearing it may pave the way for privatization.
Congress general secretary and former environment minister, Jairam Ramesh, criticized the agreement, suggesting it was conducted in a 'hush hush manner' and underscored the need for transparency.
Ramesh emphasized that the zoo, managed by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change, should remain a public service and urged that such establishments must 'never be privatised in any form.'
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Opposition Demands Government Transparency After India-Pakistan Border Tensions
WTO Members Deepen Dialogue on Plastics Pollution, Eye Global Standards and Trade Transparency
Supreme Court Showdown: The Battle Over Government Transparency
Tripura Enhances Transparency in Public Distribution with New Appointments
Supreme Court Cracks Down on NEET-PG Seat Blocking: Calls for Transparency and Reform