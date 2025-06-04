Pakistan's Diplomatic Stance: Ready but Reserved
Pakistan's Foreign Minister expresses readiness but not urgency for dialogue with India following their worst military engagement in decades. The recent conflict sparked by an attack in Indian Kashmir highlights tensions over terrorist accusations and water rights, with Pakistan advocating for comprehensive dialogue across various issues.
Amid heightened tensions in the region, Pakistan has signaled its openness to dialogue with India but remains reserved about entering talks under pressure. This announcement comes from Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, underscoring the fragile relationship between the nuclear-armed neighbors after their severe military clashes in decades.
The escalation in conflict, involving fighter jets and artillery, was vividly demonstrated last month over four intense days before a U.S.-brokered ceasefire was established on May 10. These events were triggered by an attack in Indian Kashmir on April 22 that claimed 26 lives, most of them tourists, which India linked to "terrorists" allegedly supported by Pakistan.
Controversy also looms over water rights, with Pakistan urging negotiations on this issue while India insists on focusing discussions solely on terrorism. The suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty by India complicates matters further, as Pakistan relies heavily on the treaty for its agricultural water supply.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Breaking Barriers: Young Girls from Jammu and Kashmir Excel in Sports
Jammu and Kashmir Focus on Pilgrimage Safety Amidst Dipped Tourism
Lieutenant Governor Sinha Reinforces Support for Shelling Victims in Kashmir
Mirwaiz Urges Action Against Youth Harassment in Kashmir
TMC Delegation Stands in Solidarity with Jammu & Kashmir Civilians