Pakistan's Diplomatic Stance: Ready but Reserved

Pakistan's Foreign Minister expresses readiness but not urgency for dialogue with India following their worst military engagement in decades. The recent conflict sparked by an attack in Indian Kashmir highlights tensions over terrorist accusations and water rights, with Pakistan advocating for comprehensive dialogue across various issues.

Updated: 04-06-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 17:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid heightened tensions in the region, Pakistan has signaled its openness to dialogue with India but remains reserved about entering talks under pressure. This announcement comes from Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, underscoring the fragile relationship between the nuclear-armed neighbors after their severe military clashes in decades.

The escalation in conflict, involving fighter jets and artillery, was vividly demonstrated last month over four intense days before a U.S.-brokered ceasefire was established on May 10. These events were triggered by an attack in Indian Kashmir on April 22 that claimed 26 lives, most of them tourists, which India linked to "terrorists" allegedly supported by Pakistan.

Controversy also looms over water rights, with Pakistan urging negotiations on this issue while India insists on focusing discussions solely on terrorism. The suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty by India complicates matters further, as Pakistan relies heavily on the treaty for its agricultural water supply.

(With inputs from agencies.)

