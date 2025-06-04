Left Menu

Ceasefire Crisis: Aid Suspended Amid Gaza Turmoil

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has paused food distribution due to violence near sites, involving Israeli forces that admitted to firing warning shots. Concerns rise over safety as foot traffic to sites increases in Gaza's military-controlled areas. The controversial aid system, intended to prevent diversion by Hamas, has drawn criticism.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) has halted food distribution at its three locations in the Gaza Strip following deadly shootings, reportedly by the Israeli military, near these sites. The tragic incidents have claimed at least 80 lives since the opening of these centers last week.

Ongoing discussions with the Israeli military aim to enhance safety measures and better manage foot traffic around these sites. GHF emphasizes that while no violence has occurred at the aid centers themselves, travel to these locations poses significant risks, especially as thousands of Palestinians seek vital food supplies each day.

The aid system, though supported by the U.S. and Israel to counter alleged Hamas diversion, faces criticism for making aid distribution more perilous and restricting access to limited hubs. The UN has abstained from participating, noting the system's deviation from humanitarian norms.

