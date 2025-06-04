Labour Dept Brings Key Services to Knysna in Grassroots 'Yazini' Campaign

The Department of Employment and Labour has launched a major grassroots outreach initiative in Knysna, Western Cape, aimed at bringing essential government services directly to the community. The programme, known as “Yazini”—a Nguni word meaning “Know Your Department/Ministry”—began on Wednesday and continues through Thursday at the Apostolic Faith Mission Hall in Ward 8.

The initiative forms part of the department’s broader commitment to increasing access to public services in rural and under-served areas, breaking down logistical and financial barriers that prevent many citizens from benefiting from government programmes.

“Minister [Nomakhosazana] Meth has emphasised that the department must take services where the people reside because communities lack the means to travel to urban areas for their needs,” the department said in a statement. “This programme is a direct response to this call.”

Direct Community Engagement at the Heart of ‘Yazini’

The “Yazini” campaign reflects a shift in service delivery—away from static, centralized offices and toward mobile, proactive outreach. It is specifically designed to target communities that are historically underserved and often disconnected from government resources.

Over the two-day period, residents of Knysna are invited to engage directly with departmental officials from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM. The programme is open to all community members, with a special emphasis on job seekers, workers, and small business owners in the construction and hospitality sectors—industries known to face persistent compliance and worker rights challenges.

A Broad Spectrum of On-Site Services Offered

At the Knysna outreach site, the department is offering a comprehensive suite of labour-related services, including:

Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF): On-site registration for UIF benefits, claims assistance, and inquiry support.

Employment Services of South Africa (ESSA): Real-time registration for job seekers and employers on the ESSA system, as well as work-seeker profiling to match candidates with opportunities.

Compensation Fund (CF): Assistance with workplace injury claims, employer registration, and information about compliance obligations.

Labour Inspections: Targeted compliance inspections are being conducted in local workplaces within the construction and hospitality industries to ensure adherence to South Africa’s labour laws and safety standards.

Workplace Rights Education: Officials are providing vital information on fair labour practices, dispute resolution mechanisms, and the legal rights of employees and employers.

Residents are encouraged to bring identification documents (ID card or book), certificates, UI-19 forms from employers, and a CV if applicable to receive personalized assistance.

Minister Meth to Address the Community

On Thursday, Minister of Employment and Labour Nomakhosazana Meth is scheduled to join the outreach programme to interact directly with the Knysna community. Her visit underscores the department's commitment to building a responsive, people-centered service delivery model.

Minister Meth has been vocal about the need for government to close the gap between its services and the citizens who most need them.

“Our rural and peri-urban communities cannot be left behind. We must go to the people, listen to their needs, and ensure they access what government has to offer,” she previously stated at the launch of the national ‘Yazini’ initiative.

Tackling Unemployment and Strengthening Compliance

The Knysna outreach comes at a time when South Africa is grappling with high unemployment, particularly among youth. Programmes like “Yazini” aim not only to provide assistance but to empower individuals with tools and knowledge to improve their employability and assert their rights in the workplace.

By conducting labour inspections, the department is also taking proactive steps to hold employers accountable, reduce workplace exploitation, and improve conditions—particularly in industries that are often informal or seasonal.

This dual approach—service access and enforcement—reflects the department’s strategy of using localized engagement to deliver tangible outcomes.

A Model for Service Delivery

If successful, the Knysna outreach will serve as a model for similar interventions in other parts of the country. The Department of Employment and Labour plans to expand the “Yazini” programme to more provinces, particularly focusing on communities far from departmental branch offices.

Community members and leaders have expressed appreciation for the initiative, with many highlighting how critical it is to receive assistance without the burden of long-distance travel.

As the two-day campaign concludes, the department will assess the impact of the Knysna visit and incorporate community feedback to shape future engagements.