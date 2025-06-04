Forgery Scandal: Fake Court Orders Shock Patiala House

An alarming case has emerged from Patiala House Courts, where a district judge reported fake court orders purportedly signed by him. These counterfeit documents included arrest warrants and asset seizure orders, causing a significant stir.

The complaint, which led to an FIR registered at New Delhi Cyber Police Station, highlighted activities of forgery dating back to May 2024. The documents falsely claimed to be orders from the judge, with the imitated signature adding a deceptive layer of authenticity.

With no access to the original messages or contacts, the judge's identity was notably misused, spurring offenses under severe forgery-related sections of the BNS. The investigation is ongoing to track down the source of this digital deception.

