Forgery Scandal: Fake Court Orders Shock Patiala House

A district judge from Patiala House Courts filed a police complaint over fake court orders with his forged signature circulating on social media. An FIR was registered, revealing that arrest warrants and asset seizure documents were fraudulently issued using the judge's name and designation.

  • India

An alarming case has emerged from Patiala House Courts, where a district judge reported fake court orders purportedly signed by him. These counterfeit documents included arrest warrants and asset seizure orders, causing a significant stir.

The complaint, which led to an FIR registered at New Delhi Cyber Police Station, highlighted activities of forgery dating back to May 2024. The documents falsely claimed to be orders from the judge, with the imitated signature adding a deceptive layer of authenticity.

With no access to the original messages or contacts, the judge's identity was notably misused, spurring offenses under severe forgery-related sections of the BNS. The investigation is ongoing to track down the source of this digital deception.

