Left Menu

Sweden Leverages Estonian Prisons to Alleviate Overcrowding Crisis

To tackle its overcrowded prisons, Sweden has announced an agreement to send up to 600 convicted criminals to serve their sentences in an Estonian facility. Starting July next year, Swedish inmates will be housed in Tartu's prison, aiming to alleviate domestic pressures exacerbated by strict sentencing laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 04-06-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 17:46 IST
Sweden Leverages Estonian Prisons to Alleviate Overcrowding Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Sweden is set to alleviate prison overcrowding by relocating up to 600 inmates to an Estonian facility, under a new government agreement unveiled on Wednesday. This plan, effective next July, targets individuals over 18 convicted of serious crimes, with a focus on easing domestic incarceration pressures.

Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer explained, "The whole prison will be placed at Sweden's disposal," as Sweden's correctional facilities face unparalleled strain. This strategic move serves as an expansion plan to manage the increasing prison population.

Financially notable, Sweden will pay 8,500 euros monthly per inmate, compared to the domestic cost of 11,500 euros. This initiative follows heightened gang-related violence and stricter legal frameworks, inflating incarceration rates. Similar international arrangements have been made in Belgium and Norway, while Denmark's engagement with Kosovo has stirred controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025