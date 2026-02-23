Left Menu

Empowering Innovation: NXP India's Tech Startup Challenge Season 6

NXP India, in collaboration with Startup India Hub and others, launches Season 6 of its Tech Startup Challenge. The program supports Indian tech startups with mentorship and international exposure. It offers equity-free incubation and a total prize of INR 10 Lakhs to top winners, promoting innovation in deep-tech and semiconductor sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 15:14 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 15:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

NXP India has announced the launch of Season 6 of the NXP India Tech Startup Challenge, co-organized with Startup India Hub and several key partners. The program aims to bolster tech startups in India by providing strategic support through mentorship and international exposure.

The initiative aligns with the Indian Government's Startup India vision to enhance the country's startup ecosystem, pushing for innovation, entrepreneurship, and global competitiveness. Top three winners will collectively receive INR 10 Lakhs and exclusive mentorship. Additionally, Extreme Tech Challenge will offer a special award for 'Excellence in Applied AI', showcasing winners at a conference in California.

The challenge supports startups in domains like AI, IoT, and more, with top 10 startups benefiting from equity-free incubation. Past winners have gained significant traction, featured on platforms like Shark Tank India. Applications open from February 17 to March 20, 2026, setting a promising stage for India's tech innovators.

