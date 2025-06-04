Left Menu

Moneylender Faces Charges in Tragic Suicide Case

A Navi Mumbai resident, Ravindra Shinde, allegedly committed suicide due to exorbitant interest demands by moneylender Pratamesh Chavan.

A Navi Mumbai man has tragically taken his life, reportedly due to excessive demands by a moneylender, according to local police.

Victim Ravindra Shinde left a suicide note accusing Mumbai-based moneylender Pratamesh Chavan of demanding an exorbitant 30% interest rate, causing him significant mental distress.

The police have charged Chavan with abetment of suicide under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, yet no arrest has been made.

(With inputs from agencies.)

