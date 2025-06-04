Moneylender Faces Charges in Tragic Suicide Case
A Navi Mumbai resident, Ravindra Shinde, allegedly committed suicide due to exorbitant interest demands by moneylender Pratamesh Chavan. Shinde's suicide note accused Chavan of raising interest rates to 30%, which led to significant mental distress. Police have charged Chavan with abetment of suicide.
A Navi Mumbai man has tragically taken his life, reportedly due to excessive demands by a moneylender, according to local police.
Victim Ravindra Shinde left a suicide note accusing Mumbai-based moneylender Pratamesh Chavan of demanding an exorbitant 30% interest rate, causing him significant mental distress.
The police have charged Chavan with abetment of suicide under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, yet no arrest has been made.
