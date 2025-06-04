Punjab Eases Business Compliance: A New Era for Small Shops

The Punjab Cabinet has approved significant amendments to the Punjab Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1958, aimed at easing business operations across the state.

The reforms, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, aim to alleviate compliance difficulties for small enterprises by exempting establishments with up to 20 workers from many legal obligations.

Additionally, the Cabinet has introduced modifications to overtime policies and rationalized penalties, ensuring a more streamlined process for registration and compliance in Punjab's commercial sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)