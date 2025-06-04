Six men have gone on trial accused of an arson attack in London that prosecutors allege was orchestrated by Russia's Wagner mercenary group. This act of aggravated arson targeted a business connected to Ukraine, situated on an industrial estate in east London last March.

Key figures in the trial include Dylan Earl, who has already admitted to aggravated arson and a charge under the UK's National Security Act, and Jake Reeves, charged similarly. Allegations extend to plots for further attacks and possible kidnappings.

The trial sheds light on the broader issue of alleged foreign interference by Russia within the UK. The Kremlin denies these accusations, maintaining its position against British claims of Russian involvement in European espionage activities.