Left Menu

NCLAT Upholds Asset Freeze on Gensol Amid Fraud Allegations

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) denied a stay on the National Company Law Tribunal's (NCLT) order to freeze Gensol's assets, citing allegations of fraud. BluSmart Premium Feet and Matrix Gas and Renewable are instructed to appeal to the NCLT in Ahmedabad, with hearings scheduled for June 12.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 18:25 IST
NCLAT Upholds Asset Freeze on Gensol Amid Fraud Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has refused to halt the implementation of an earlier order by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to freeze the assets of Gensol and its related entities. This decision comes on the back of serious allegations against Gensol, including claims of fraudulent conduct and financial mismanagement.

The tribunal directed Gensol Group companies, BluSmart Premium Feet and Matrix Gas and Renewable, to present their case to the NCLT's Ahmedabad bench. The next hearing concerning the matter has been set for June 12. The companies seek relief from the asset freeze, which they argue has been enforced without due process.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and its representatives argue that the decision followed proper protocol, given the severity of the accusations, including fund diversion and violations of governance norms. The government and financial oversight bodies support the claim of systemic fraud on the part of Gensol, which has significant implications for public interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025