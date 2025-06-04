Left Menu

Ecopetrol CEO Faces Harassment Amid Cybersecurity Breach

Ricardo Roa, the CEO of Colombia's Ecopetrol, revealed he has been subjected to death threats and harassment due to his sexual orientation. Additionally, a cybersecurity review indicated potential breaches with 29 cases of possible leaked confidential information, highlighting significant security protocol concerns within the organization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 04-06-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 18:41 IST
  • Country:
  • Colombia

Ricardo Roa, the chief executive of Colombia's leading oil company Ecopetrol, reported facing death threats and harassment attributed to his sexual orientation.

Roa's statement comes amid a cybersecurity investigation which commenced in May. It uncovered 29 instances that might have breached security protocols, resulting in the leak of sensitive internal data.

This situation underscores the challenges Roa faces in both managing cybersecurity risks and addressing personal safety threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

