Left Menu

Ecopetrol: Cybersecurity Breaches and CEO Threats Unveiled

Colombia's state-run energy firm Ecopetrol discovered 29 potential security protocol violations, revealing internal leaks of sensitive information. CEO Ricardo Roa, who has faced homophobic death threats and is involved in multiple investigations, confirmed the breaches. These findings could infringe on ethical codes and corporate governance laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 19:07 IST
Ecopetrol: Cybersecurity Breaches and CEO Threats Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Colombia's state-run energy conglomerate, Ecopetrol, has uncovered 29 instances that may have compromised security protocols, with potential leaks of sensitive internal information at the forefront, the company announced on Wednesday. These breaches emerged from a digital analysis linked to a cybersecurity protocol initiated in May.

In a video statement, CEO Ricardo Roa emphasized that these incidents likely constitute internal leaks, violating ethical codes and corporate laws. Roa, who assumed leadership of Ecopetrol in April 2023, is concurrently grappling with a series of scandals, including an investigation by the National Electoral Council concerning alleged campaign financing irregularities during President Gustavo Petro's 2022 campaign.

Furthermore, Roa, an openly gay individual, reported receiving homophobic death threats and harassment, which have adversely affected his family. These personal attacks highlight the intertwining challenges faced by Ecopetrol's leadership amid ongoing corporate and external crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025