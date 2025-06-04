Ecopetrol: Cybersecurity Breaches and CEO Threats Unveiled

Colombia's state-run energy conglomerate, Ecopetrol, has uncovered 29 instances that may have compromised security protocols, with potential leaks of sensitive internal information at the forefront, the company announced on Wednesday. These breaches emerged from a digital analysis linked to a cybersecurity protocol initiated in May.

In a video statement, CEO Ricardo Roa emphasized that these incidents likely constitute internal leaks, violating ethical codes and corporate laws. Roa, who assumed leadership of Ecopetrol in April 2023, is concurrently grappling with a series of scandals, including an investigation by the National Electoral Council concerning alleged campaign financing irregularities during President Gustavo Petro's 2022 campaign.

Furthermore, Roa, an openly gay individual, reported receiving homophobic death threats and harassment, which have adversely affected his family. These personal attacks highlight the intertwining challenges faced by Ecopetrol's leadership amid ongoing corporate and external crises.

