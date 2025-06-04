IG Garg's Vigilance on the India-Pakistan Border

Inspector General ML Garg of the Border Security Force undertook an extensive inspection of the Jaisalmer sector, situated along the India-Pakistan border, as detailed in a recent official statement.

During his three-day visit, Garg evaluated security measures at forward positions of the 20th Battalion, commending troops for their dedication under challenging circumstances. He underscored the necessity for constant alertness against suspicious activities along the border.

Garg concluded his visit with a focus on environmental consciousness, joining a tree plantation drive at the 20th Battalion's campus, reinforcing the significance of environmental responsibility in tandem with national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)