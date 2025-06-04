IG Garg's Vigilance on the India-Pakistan Border
Inspector General ML Garg of the Border Security Force conducted a thorough inspection of the Jaisalmer sector along the India-Pakistan border. Garg commended the troops for their dedication, emphasized vigilance, addressed cyber threats, and participated in environmental initiatives, highlighting the dual importance of security and sustainability.
- Country:
- India
Inspector General ML Garg of the Border Security Force undertook an extensive inspection of the Jaisalmer sector, situated along the India-Pakistan border, as detailed in a recent official statement.
During his three-day visit, Garg evaluated security measures at forward positions of the 20th Battalion, commending troops for their dedication under challenging circumstances. He underscored the necessity for constant alertness against suspicious activities along the border.
Garg concluded his visit with a focus on environmental consciousness, joining a tree plantation drive at the 20th Battalion's campus, reinforcing the significance of environmental responsibility in tandem with national security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Balancing Growth and Vigilance: The CCI's Role in India's Economic Future
South India's Security Risks: Kalyan's Vigilance Warning
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Ramps Up Vigilance Against Border Threats
CoGTA Minister Urges Vigilance Amid Fire Tragedies and Cold Fronts
Odisha Vigilance Clampdown: Bribes and Embezzlement Exposed