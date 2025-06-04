Left Menu

IG Garg's Vigilance on the India-Pakistan Border

Inspector General ML Garg of the Border Security Force conducted a thorough inspection of the Jaisalmer sector along the India-Pakistan border. Garg commended the troops for their dedication, emphasized vigilance, addressed cyber threats, and participated in environmental initiatives, highlighting the dual importance of security and sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaisalmer | Updated: 04-06-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 19:17 IST
IG Garg's Vigilance on the India-Pakistan Border
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Inspector General ML Garg of the Border Security Force undertook an extensive inspection of the Jaisalmer sector, situated along the India-Pakistan border, as detailed in a recent official statement.

During his three-day visit, Garg evaluated security measures at forward positions of the 20th Battalion, commending troops for their dedication under challenging circumstances. He underscored the necessity for constant alertness against suspicious activities along the border.

Garg concluded his visit with a focus on environmental consciousness, joining a tree plantation drive at the 20th Battalion's campus, reinforcing the significance of environmental responsibility in tandem with national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025