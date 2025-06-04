International Cooperation Leads to Arrest in Morocco

A French-Moroccan man suspected of being involved in recent violent kidnappings in France has been detained in Morocco. Official sources confirmed the arrest to local media on Wednesday, revealing heightened international collaboration in tackling organized crime.

The suspect, identified as Bajjou Badiss Mohamed Amine, aged 24, was already under an Interpol red notice requested by French authorities. Facing a series of serious charges, including organized crime and ransom demands, Bajjou, being a dual national, will stand trial in Morocco as extradition will not occur.

This development comes in light of recently improved relations between Morocco and France, particularly in security and legal collaborations, following France's supportive stance on Morocco's Western Sahara conflict position.

(With inputs from agencies.)