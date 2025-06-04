Left Menu

International Cooperation Leads to Arrest in Morocco

A French-Moroccan man, Bajjou Badiss Mohamed Amine, involved in kidnappings in France has been arrested in Morocco. He is wanted by France for organized crime and ransom demands. Morocco will try him under French charges, solidifying judicial cooperation between the two nations amidst warming ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 19:39 IST
International Cooperation Leads to Arrest in Morocco
man

A French-Moroccan man suspected of being involved in recent violent kidnappings in France has been detained in Morocco. Official sources confirmed the arrest to local media on Wednesday, revealing heightened international collaboration in tackling organized crime.

The suspect, identified as Bajjou Badiss Mohamed Amine, aged 24, was already under an Interpol red notice requested by French authorities. Facing a series of serious charges, including organized crime and ransom demands, Bajjou, being a dual national, will stand trial in Morocco as extradition will not occur.

This development comes in light of recently improved relations between Morocco and France, particularly in security and legal collaborations, following France's supportive stance on Morocco's Western Sahara conflict position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025