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London High Court Dismisses Nirav Modi's Appeal Against Extradition

The London High Court has rejected Nirav Modi's petition to reopen his case against extradition to India, where he faces charges related to the Rs 13,000-crore Punjab National Bank scam. Despite citing concerns of ill-treatment, UK courts upheld the extradition, emphasizing no legal barriers remain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 00:06 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 00:06 IST
London High Court Dismisses Nirav Modi's Appeal Against Extradition
Nirav Modi
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, the London High Court has dismissed fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's appeal to reopen his extradition case. Modi, wanted in India for his alleged role in the Rs 13,000-crore Punjab National Bank scam, sought to challenge the extradition process.

The Crown Prosecution Service, with support from a Central Bureau of Investigation team, presented a strong case against Modi's appeal, asserting that the petition lacked exceptional circumstances. Following his arrest in 2019, UK courts had approved his extradition, dismissing prior appeals citing no legal hurdles and accepting India's assurances on Modi's treatment.

Nirav Modi, a key figure in the high-profile financial fraud, has been incarcerated in the UK since March 2019. The recent court decision underscores the Indian government's persistent efforts to bring Modi to justice, overcoming legal obstacles and emphasizing its commitment to addressing economic offenses.

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