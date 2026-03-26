Nirav Modi's Last UK Legal Battle: Extradition to India Now Inevitable

In a pivotal turning point in the highly publicized Nirav Modi extradition case, the London High Court has firmly denied a motion to reconsider the proceedings against his extradition order related to the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud amounting to over Rs 13,800 crore. The decision, delivered remotely by the UK High Court of Justice, King's Bench Division, Divisional Court, categorically rejected Nirav Modi's assertions that newly surfaced evidence of potential torture and mistreatment in India warranted a reopening of his extradition case.

Nirav Modi, who has been embroiled in money-laundering accusations in India, has remained in detention at HMP Wandsworth following his arrest on March 19, 2019. The UK Home Secretary issued his extradition order in 2021, and his latest bid to reopen the appeal on August 18, 2025, was influenced by earlier judgments in the Sanjay Bhandari case. Modi's legal team argued that these rulings illustrated risks of torture and mistreatment by Indian authorities should he be extradited.

Nonetheless, the court concluded it was unnecessary to revisit the appeal to prevent genuine injustice, finding the circumstances unremarkable. The verdict was based on what were considered 'comprehensive, detailed, and reliable' promises by the Indian Government, culminating in a note verbale from the Indian High Commission on February 12, 2026. These commitments assured that Modi's extradition is for the sole purpose of standing trial in India without interrogation by any agencies, like the CBI or Enforcement Directorate, and he would remain at Mumbai's Arthur Road Prison with necessary court appearance facilities. The judges expressed confidence in the Indian Government's good faith, emphasizing these commitments were intended to be upheld and binding.

This decisive ruling effectively ends Nirav Modi's legal recourses in the UK, clearing the path for his extradition to India where he will face judicial trial. In a related development, the Court of Cassation in Belgium also dismissed Mehul Choksi's appeal, Modi's uncle, against extradition to India in a separate money laundering case, citing a lack of substantive legal grounds in Choksi's challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)