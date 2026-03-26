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Kerala CM Vijayan Accuses Congress of BJP Collusion

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his party of being BJP's 'B-team', responding to Rahul's claims of collusion between LDF and BJP. Vijayan criticized Congress for not forming alliances against BJP in various states, asserting Congress aids BJP's victories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 26-03-2026 12:48 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 12:48 IST
Kerala CM Vijayan Accuses Congress of BJP Collusion
Kerala Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated exchange, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized Congress figure Rahul Gandhi for allegedly acting as the BJP's 'B-team'.

Rahul Gandhi claimed LDF's lack of opposition action signaled collusion with BJP. Vijayan countered, citing Congress' failure to build anti-BJP alliances as favoring their victories.

Vijayan further argued that the Congress historically collaborated with BJP to overpower the LDF in Kerala, calling Rahul's claims a pre-emptive move ahead of elections.

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