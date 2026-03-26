Kerala CM Vijayan Accuses Congress of BJP Collusion

In a heated exchange, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized Congress figure Rahul Gandhi for allegedly acting as the BJP's 'B-team'.

Rahul Gandhi claimed LDF's lack of opposition action signaled collusion with BJP. Vijayan countered, citing Congress' failure to build anti-BJP alliances as favoring their victories.

Vijayan further argued that the Congress historically collaborated with BJP to overpower the LDF in Kerala, calling Rahul's claims a pre-emptive move ahead of elections.