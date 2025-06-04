Left Menu

Bihar Woman's Fight for Independence: A Legal Triumph

A 24-year-old woman who was forcibly detained by her parents to get married in Bihar has expressed her desire to live independently in Pune. After a habeas corpus petition was filed, the Bombay High Court ruled in her favor, allowing her to continue living freely away from her family's interference.

In a landmark decision reflecting personal independence, a 24-year-old woman has won the right to live on her own terms against her family's wishes. The Bombay High Court ruled on Wednesday allowing her to continue residing and working in Pune, away from her parents in Bihar, who had attempted to forcibly marry her off.

The case came to light when a friend filed a habeas corpus petition in the Bombay High Court, after the woman sent a distress message claiming she was being held against her will. Thanks to the court's intervention, she was safely retrieved from Bihar and produced before a vacation bench where her statement of intent was recorded.

The vacation bench of Justices Neela Gokhale and Firdosh Pooniwalla, after speaking to the woman, recognized her determination to lead an independent life and disposed of the petition, setting a significant precedent for individual rights in such cases.

