AICC Urges Immediate Relief for Mizoram Calamity Victims
The AICC has called on the Indian government to provide urgent relief to those affected by devastating floods and landslides in Mizoram. The severe weather has claimed five lives and caused widespread damage. Local organizations are working tirelessly to support rescue and rehabilitation efforts.
The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has called upon the central government to deliver prompt relief measures to the flood and landslide victims in Mizoram. The AICC's statement highlights the ongoing suffering of the state's residents due to severe weather conditions.
Official reports indicate that a series of torrential rains have resulted in landslides, floods, and the tragic death of five individuals, including three Myanmar refugees. Despite a slight improvement in weather, challenges persist in the aftermath of the crisis.
Champhai district reports the highest landslide incidents with 210 cases, while hundreds of families have been evacuated for safety. The AICC commended local volunteers and civil society groups for their dedicated efforts in rescue and rehabilitation operations across the affected regions.
