Tiananmen Square: Unyielding Memory in the Face of Repression
Activists in Hong Kong faced police pressure on the 36th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown. China's government continues to silence discussions about the 1989 event where thousands died. Commemorations were held globally, with calls for accountability and remembrance of the tragedy.
Security was intensified in Hong Kong as activists encountered police pressure on the 36th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown, a historic tragedy that resonates deeply in Taiwan and the United States.
The Chinese government maintains a hardline stance against any public discussion or commemoration of the events of June 4, 1989, when pro-democracy protests in Beijing ended in a bloodbath. Rights groups estimate thousands died when the Chinese army advanced on demonstrators.
Globally, vigils were held to honor those who perished, while calls for remembering and seeking justice for the losses persist. Despite intimidation, both within China and internationally, advocates continue to demand transparency and commemoration of the Tiananmen Square massacre.
(With inputs from agencies.)
