Harvey Weinstein's Retrial Highlights Ongoing Legal Drama

In a gripping day at the Manhattan retrial of Harvey Weinstein, the prosecution emphatically argued that the disgraced movie producer raped three women, countering the defense's narrative of consensual encounters. Prosecutor Nicole Blumberg sought to dismantle defense claims, asserting Weinstein's alleged predatory actions despite repeated protests from the victims.

Weinstein, co-founder of Miramax and an Academy Award-winning producer, stands accused of raping Jessica Mann in 2013 and assaulting two others in prior years. Despite his pleas of innocence and health issues, the retrial proceeds after an overturned conviction. Defense lawyer Arthur Aidala's motions for a mistrial were swiftly denied by Justice Curtis Farber.

With deliberations set to begin soon, the trial has reignited discussions from the #MeToo movement. Weinstein faces up to 29 years if convicted. The defense maintains the women are deceitful, driven by regret, showing emails allegedly undermining testimony. Weinstein remains at Rikers Island, facing a grim future behind bars.

(With inputs from agencies.)