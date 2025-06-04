Diplomacy in Motion: Indian Delegation Advocates Against Terrorism in US
An Indian parliamentary delegation, led by Shashi Tharoor, visited the US to brief officials and lawmakers on India's struggle against cross-border terrorism. The delegation emphasized India's resolute stance against terror and sought support for its zero-tolerance policy, conveying these messages to Congressmen, think tanks, and media outlets.
- Country:
- United States
An Indian parliamentary delegation spearheaded by Shashi Tharoor embarked on a diplomatic mission to the United States, engaging with senior officials and US lawmakers to discuss India's ongoing battle against terrorism.
The multi-party group, which includes representatives from various political factions, emphasized India's unwavering stance on counterterrorism efforts. The delegation underscored the importance of the strategic partnership between the US and India and raised concerns about Pakistan's links to terrorism.
During the visit, US Congressmen affirmed their support for India's right to self-defense in the wake of cross-border terrorism, offering a bipartisan condemnation of recent attacks. The delegation's agenda included discussions with American think tanks, media figures, and policymakers to strengthen international collaboration against terror threats.
ALSO READ
Assam's Crackdown: 73 Arrested for Alleged Pakistan Links
Forging Educational Alliances: India's Strategic Partnership with Imperial College London
India-Japan Alliance: Navigating Turbulent Times with Strategic Partnerships
US Steel Secures Roots in Pittsburgh Through Strategic Partnership
GRMI and Rome Business School Forge Strategic Partnership for Global Education Excellence