Diplomacy in Motion: Indian Delegation Advocates Against Terrorism in US

An Indian parliamentary delegation spearheaded by Shashi Tharoor embarked on a diplomatic mission to the United States, engaging with senior officials and US lawmakers to discuss India's ongoing battle against terrorism.

The multi-party group, which includes representatives from various political factions, emphasized India's unwavering stance on counterterrorism efforts. The delegation underscored the importance of the strategic partnership between the US and India and raised concerns about Pakistan's links to terrorism.

During the visit, US Congressmen affirmed their support for India's right to self-defense in the wake of cross-border terrorism, offering a bipartisan condemnation of recent attacks. The delegation's agenda included discussions with American think tanks, media figures, and policymakers to strengthen international collaboration against terror threats.