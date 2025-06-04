Guardians of Justice: Upholding Integrity in Arbitration

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai underscored the critical need for arbitrators and courts to act as custodians of public trust, especially when public funds are involved, highlighting concerns about corruption in arbitration matters.

Gavai, speaking at the Centre for International Legal Studies, stressed that the rising prominence of arbitration demands heightened scrutiny of its integrity, particularly when fraud or corruption is suspected.

Arbitrators are tasked with an active role in identifying illicit activities, even if not formally pleaded, while courts are seen as protectors of arbitral integrity, serving as essential safety nets, he noted.

