West Bengal Braces for Floods Amid Rising Rivers

West Bengal's Irrigation Minister, Manas Bhuniya, assessed Siliguri's flood readiness following torrential rains. Meetings covered embankment conditions along major rivers like Teesta. Opposition protests emerged over drinking water shortages. Bhuniya plans further inspections and will report to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-06-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 23:59 IST
Manas Bhuniya
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal's Irrigation Minister, Manas Bhuniya, made a crucial visit to Siliguri on Wednesday in response to the heavy rains impacting the region. His visit focused on the escalating water levels of major rivers, such as the Teesta, which pose a significant flood threat.

During his evaluation, Minister Bhuniya engaged with irrigation department officials and senior officers from Darjeeling and Kalimpong. The discussions revolved around the current state of river embankments, including those of the Teesta, Mahananda, Jaldhaka, and Torsha. The minister emphasized the importance of the administration's preparedness against potential flash floods.

In a related development, opposition parties, including CPI(M) and BJP, organized protests in Siliguri, highlighting the lack of drinking water amid recent downpours. Bhuniya is scheduled to continue his inspections in Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri, with plans to present a detailed report to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee upon his return to Kolkata.

