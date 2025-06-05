Dark Web Duo: Anti-Natalist Conspiracy Shatters Palm Springs

A man suspected of collaborating with the perpetrator of a fertility clinic bombing in May has been arrested by federal authorities. Daniel Park is accused of supplying chemicals for explosives and conducting experiments in the bomber's California garage months before the tragic event.

The men, motivated by their shared anti-natalist ideology, connected on niche online platforms. The explosion demolished a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, prompting officials to label the attack as terrorism. Guy Edward Bartkus, the California-based bomber, perished in the blast on May 17. Authorities apprehended Daniel Park on Tuesday, following his extradition from Poland, where he fled shortly after the attack.

Park amassed ammonium nitrate over several years, shipped it to Bartkus, and later joined him in California for bomb experiments. He was detained at New York's JFK Airport and is set to appear in court in Brooklyn, facing multiple charges linked to the bombing incident.

