Dark Web Duo: Anti-Natalist Conspiracy Shatters Palm Springs
Federal authorities have arrested Daniel Park for allegedly collaborating with Guy Edward Bartkus in bombing a fertility clinic. The men, driven by anti-natalist beliefs, connected online. Park supplied chemicals and tested explosives with Bartkus in California. The attack is deemed terrorism, with investigations ongoing.
- Country:
- United States
A man suspected of collaborating with the perpetrator of a fertility clinic bombing in May has been arrested by federal authorities. Daniel Park is accused of supplying chemicals for explosives and conducting experiments in the bomber's California garage months before the tragic event.
The men, motivated by their shared anti-natalist ideology, connected on niche online platforms. The explosion demolished a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, prompting officials to label the attack as terrorism. Guy Edward Bartkus, the California-based bomber, perished in the blast on May 17. Authorities apprehended Daniel Park on Tuesday, following his extradition from Poland, where he fled shortly after the attack.
Park amassed ammonium nitrate over several years, shipped it to Bartkus, and later joined him in California for bomb experiments. He was detained at New York's JFK Airport and is set to appear in court in Brooklyn, facing multiple charges linked to the bombing incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Diplomatic Blitz: Tackling Terrorism on the Global Stage
Maharashtra Reaffirms Commitment on Anti-Terrorism Day
Unity March: Tiranga Yatra in Tawang Showcases India's Resolve Against Terrorism
Operation Sindoor: India's Bold Stand Against Terrorism
Operation Sindoor: A Bold Rebuttal to Terrorism