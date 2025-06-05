Court Skepticism: Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order Faces Legal Hurdles

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is casting doubt on President Donald Trump's executive order aimed at restricting automatic birthright citizenship. During a hearing in Seattle, many judges expressed skepticism about the order, which challenges the 14th Amendment's citizenship clause.

Trump's directive, signed on January 20, aims to deny citizenship to U.S.-born children without at least one American citizen or lawful permanent resident parent. The order triggered legal challenges from multiple states and advocacy groups, arguing it breaches constitutional guarantees.

The case has generated significant attention, with the Supreme Court likely to decide soon on whether single judges can issue nationwide injunctions that block such orders. Meanwhile, uncertainty lingers over the order's fate in the courts.

