Gaza Crisis: U.S. Vetoes UN Ceasefire Resolution Amidst Humanitarian Concerns

The United States took a decisive step on Wednesday, vetoing a United Nations Security Council resolution that called for an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza. Acting U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Dorothy Shea emphasized that the resolution failed to address the disarmament of Hamas and did not condemn the group.

Despite a proposal put forth by 10 countries on the 15-member council, only the United States opposed the motion. Israel continues to resist calls for a ceasefire while renewing military operations aimed at freeing hostages and countering Hamas. The humanitarian situation remains dire in Gaza, with aid delays exacerbating the crisis, where famine and casualties are mounting.

Meanwhile, humanitarian organizations push for an enhanced aid distribution mechanism as violence and bureaucratic obstacles hamper relief efforts. The newly established Gaza Humanitarian Foundation reported distributing seven million meals in its first week but called for greater international cooperation to access and distribute supplies effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)