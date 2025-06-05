Left Menu

U.S. Judge Ensures Legal Rights for Venezuelans Detained Abroad

A U.S. judge ruled that Venezuelans deported to El Salvador under an ancient law must be allowed to challenge their detentions. The Trump administration has one week to establish how it will aid these legal challenges, though it wasn't directly ordered to return the detainees to the U.S.

Updated: 05-06-2025 02:33 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 02:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A recent ruling by U.S. District Judge James Boasberg has mandated that Venezuelans, deported under an antiquated 18th-century wartime law to El Salvador, must be afforded the opportunity to contest their detentions.

The judge ordered that the Trump administration provide a plan within a week on assisting these individuals with their legal challenges. The systemic oversight could potentially affect hundreds currently held in a large facility in El Salvador.

While the administration is not required to bring the detainees back to American soil immediately, the ruling marks a significant step in addressing their rights and ensuring legal representation.

