Federal Judge Halts Deportation of Firebomb Suspect's Family Amid Legal Battle

A federal judge has halted the deportation of the family of Mohamed Sabry Soliman, an Egyptian man charged with a firebombing attack at a demonstration in Boulder, Colorado. The decision comes as authorities investigate the family's potential knowledge of or involvement in the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Boulder | Updated: 05-06-2025 02:58 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 02:58 IST
A federal judge intervened Wednesday to prevent the deportation of Mohamed Sabry Soliman's wife and children amid his legal battle over a firebombing attack in Boulder, Colorado. The family's deportation proceedings were paused after they were taken into custody by US immigration officials.

Soliman, facing federal hate crime and attempted murder charges, is accused of attacking a demonstration urging the release of Israeli hostages. Authorities are probing whether his family had prior knowledge or provided support for the attack.

This rare detention of a suspect's family highlights heightened tensions following the incident connected to the Israel-Hamas conflict. Soliman's actions and legal proceedings continue to unfold, with his next court appearance scheduled soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

