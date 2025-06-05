Federal Judge Halts Deportation of Firebomb Suspect's Family Amid Legal Battle

A federal judge intervened Wednesday to prevent the deportation of Mohamed Sabry Soliman's wife and children amid his legal battle over a firebombing attack in Boulder, Colorado. The family's deportation proceedings were paused after they were taken into custody by US immigration officials.

Soliman, facing federal hate crime and attempted murder charges, is accused of attacking a demonstration urging the release of Israeli hostages. Authorities are probing whether his family had prior knowledge or provided support for the attack.

This rare detention of a suspect's family highlights heightened tensions following the incident connected to the Israel-Hamas conflict. Soliman's actions and legal proceedings continue to unfold, with his next court appearance scheduled soon.

