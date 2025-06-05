Left Menu

Legal Showdown: Fired NTSB Vice-Chair Alvin Brown Sues Trump Over Dismissal

Alvin Brown, the former vice chair of the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, has filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump. Brown claims his dismissal was unlawful and jeopardizes the safety mission of the NTSB. His removal has sparked legal challenges that test executive power over independent agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 03:44 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 03:44 IST
Alvin Brown, who served as the vice chair of the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, has launched a legal battle against President Donald Trump over what he calls an illegal dismissal. Brown, the first African American mayor of Jacksonville, Florida, alleges that his removal threatens the crucial safety mission of the NTSB.

The lawsuit, filed in Washington's U.S. District Court, also names the NTSB and its Chair Jennifer Homendy, seeking to reinstate Brown and secure the board's intended congressional duties. Brown argues that the termination creates substantial disruption in the board's task of investigating major transportation accidents.

While both the NTSB and the White House have remained largely silent on the matter, the suit highlights broader tensions as Trump has dismissed several Democratic members of independent federal agencies. This legal dispute over Brown's removal comes amid rising concerns about aviation safety and calls for extensive reforms in U.S. air traffic operations.

