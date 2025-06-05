Venezuelan Deportees Win Right to Legal Challenge
A U.S. judge has ruled that Venezuelans deported to El Salvador under an 18th-century wartime law can legally contest their detentions. The ruling mandates the Trump administration to facilitate these challenges, highlighting potential misuse of the Alien Enemies Act by swiftly deporting alleged gang members without due process.
A U.S. judge has granted hundreds of Venezuelan deportees the right to legally challenge their detentions in El Salvador. These individuals were deported under the Alien Enemies Act without proper notice or the chance to contest their removal.
Judge James Boasberg ruled that the Trump administration must present a plan within a week to assist filing of legal challenges by the deportees. Boasberg criticized the deportation process as lacking transparency and due process.
While the U.S. government pays $6 million to house these Venezuelans in El Salvador, family members deny any gang affiliations. The court's decision amplifies ongoing legal battles over Trump's aggressive immigration policies, particularly related to due process for migrants.
